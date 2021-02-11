Regular Meeting OF The Port Allen City Council 2/10/2021
Residents relieved as city moves to clean up Ave. G yard
The Port Allen City Council unanimously agreed to issue a notice of abatement and file a civil lawsuit against the owners of an infamous home on Avenue G. The city will give the current residents, who are not the owners of the property, five days to remove items like washing machines and furniture from their front yard and an opportunity to appeal the notice before they begin a clean-up. The city is also filing suit against the legal heirs to the property with the hopes of getting a court order that will allow the city to keep the property clean should the items return again.
“We need to do something faster than a civil lawsuit,” Councilwoman Charlene Gordon said.
The two-prong approach will provide quick relief while working to gain long-term control over the situation. City Attorney Evan Alvarez warned that the city would be putting itself at risk of legal action from the residents if it acted on the notice of abatement, but neighbors who attended the Wednesday night City Council meeting sighed with relief when the decision passed - one even lightly applauded.
The blight battle has been ongoing for more than four years. Neighbors have approached the City Council several times in that period but have recently called for more aggressive action and less legal battles.
“Four years is a long time,” neighbor John Summers said. “That’s a Supreme Court case.”
About two years ago, the city obtained a court order from Judge William Kleinpeter to remove four 18-wheelers full of items from the yard of the home. That order provided protection when the residents of the property called the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Alvarez said.
If the residents request a hearing, the City Council will call a special meeting to expedite the process. If the items are not removed from the yard within five days of issuing the notice - or after the hearing, if it is requested - the city will once again haul items off of the property, this time without a court order to protect them.
The residents have a court date of February 24, where Judge William Kleinpeter will decide whether to issue another court order allowing the city to remove items from the property’s yard. However, the notice of abatement process could mean the city - or the residents - will begin the removal process sooner.
Councilwoman Clerice Lacy made a motion to approve issuing a notice of abatement and file a civil lawsuit, which councilman Hugh Riviere seconded.
Assistant CFO funded, Assistant Utility Director positions tabled
The City Council voted 3-2 to introduce an ordinance amending the budget to fund the salary of an assistant chief financial officer for the city and unanimously voted to table the creation of assistant supervisor positions for the roads and drainage and water and gas departments.
The discussion lasted more than 30 minutes on the creation of the assistant CFO position, which came to a head with a vote by councilmembers Charlene Gordon, Brandon Brown and Clerice Lacy to fund the position. Councilmen Garry Hubble and Hugh Riviere opposed its creation. Both councilmen said the position is unnecessary and fiscally irresponsible. Councilwoman Clerice Lacy said Mayor Richard Lee knows the day-to-day operations of his office, and if he says an assistant CFO is needed, the City Council should respect his request.
The assistant CFO position was created under former Mayor Derek Lewis and later removed by former Mayor Roger Bergeron after being deemed unnecessary. The new position will have an annual cost of approximately $86,800 for salary and benefits. The base salary is $62,000 with an additional 40% to cover the benefits package.
As for the water and gas and roads and drainage departments, council members said they felt uneasy proceeding with a vote without talking directly to the current supervisors. Chief Administrative Officer Lance Joseph told councilmembers he was not at liberty to discuss some of the contributing factors for the request and encouraged them to consult with employees in those departments directly.
Two officers welcomed back to PAPD
Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks hired two returning Port Allen Police officers - Nolan Dehon and Jana Chutsz, who left under the previous administration without incident. The City Council unanimously approved the hiring of Dehon and Chutsz, giving praise to both.
“It’s a plus,” Councilman Garry Hubble said.
“Welcome back,” Councilwoman Charlene Gordon said.
“Two good choices, Chief,” Councilman Hugh Riviere said.
The council also approved Chief Hicks’ request to purchase a new vehicle. After being outfitted, the new unit will cost approximately $42,0000. He said the vehicle is needed to replace an outdated unit and currently, the department is operating without a spare patrol car due to two needing repair. Chief Hicks asked the City Council to table his request for speed bumps as he would like more time to explore options for placing speeding cameras or other devices in hot spots around the city.
