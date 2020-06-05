Here’s a glimpse at the agenda for the June 10 Port Allen City Council meeting following coverage of the June 3 Port Allen City Council Committee meetings.
Commercial Water Use Classification and Fees
Following local businesses voicing concerns, Mayor Richard Lee asked the City Council to consider changing the classification model for commercial use impact fees and identify average use for heavy commercial and industrial classifications, as they recently increased due to approved fee bill increases.
Recent water fee increases for commercial operations:
Light commercial - $11.03 to $25.00
Medium commercial - $16.55 to $35.00
Heavy commercial - $26.58 to $50.00
Industrial - $33.10 to $75.00
Mayor Lee and Chief Administrative Officer Lance Joseph proposed the following model:
Light - 0 - 2,499 gallons/month
Medium - 2,500 - 7,449 gallons/month
Heavy - 7,500+
Industrial classification will remain the same
Under their proposal, new businesses will be able to readjust their impact fee classification based on their reported average monthly use after a year of service. Any business established more than one year ago may request to have their bill readjusted. The City will not automatically adjust water impact fees, Mayor Lee said.
Mayor Lee called the new classifications fairer to business owners, noting discrepancies among average use for facilities with similar operations.
For example, one local dentist office uses an average of 23,300 gallons per month while another uses just 800, he told the council. Under the current fee system, both fall into the same classification and thus pay the same commercial impact fee amount.
Nuisance Garbage Cans
City Councilman Garry Hubble requested the council to consider adding garbage cans left at the end of streets to the list of defined nuisances as a “friendly reminder” to residents. If passed, garbage cans not retracted after service will be added to Ordinance No. 3-2012, Pt. 1.
Hubble said he received calls from residents over the past few weeks about a number of garbage cans not being retracted after service. Garbage cans left at the end of a street all week “detract from the neighborhood” and are “a component of beautification,” he continued.
The current general nuisance ordinance can be read here.
Wastewater Plant Repairs
The City Council will consider spending more than $13,000 on improvements to the Port Allen sewer water treatment plant at the June 10 City Council Meeting.
The proposed spending includes:
- Repairing a check valve for an effluent pump for $10,800 for a 1-2 week delivery of $9,400 for a 4-6 week delivery by Tullier Services.
- Purchase of a wall mount ultrasonic open channel effluent flowmeter for $2,860 from Municipal and Industrial Chlorination, LLC.
A DEQ investigation reported several failures at the Port Allen wastewater treatment site. The city responded to confirm that the problems are being addressed and to avoid facing a fine.
The DEQ report noted blowers, or the machines responsible for aerating the sludge, were out of commission, as well as belt presses, one pump and a tank was in need of cleaning and reinstallation.
"There's still a lot of work to be done but the good thing this year is, all of the money we spent on the sewer line, it won't affect this year's budget, so we can focus on these other small items and get them taken care of," Lee said at the May meeting.
Other News
Community Development Coordinator Rose Roche announced the annual Juneteenth Celebration supported by the City of Port Allen and former Parish Councilwoman Charlene Gordon has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The City Council will consider funding the salaries of Port Allen crossing guards for the month of June to compensate them for monitoring access to City Hall during the COVID-19 pandemic. These duties include taking temperatures and mandating masks.
Construction will begin on a $75,000 bathroom facility at Cohn Park approved by the City Council last year, Mayor Lee announced. Construction on another $75,000 bathroom facility approved for Centennial Park will begin once the Mississippi River reaches the level required for construction projects near it.
