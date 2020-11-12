The Port Allen City Council approved spending more than $30,000 on road improvements, police equipment and technology for City Hall but declined funding four upcoming community events.
The city approved a $10,000 addition to the Port Allen Police Department budget to purchase ammunition for officers, bulletproof vests and cameras for crime scene investigation. The council approved another $10,000 for repairs to the 8th Street and Court Street intersection. Lastly, the City Council approved the purchase of a $12,000 computer server for City Hall to update the one bought five years ago.
Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
Council slashes event budgets
The council failed to approve any spending on the four events proposed by City Development Coordinator Rose Roche. Those events included a city-sponsored celebration to honor the Port Allen High School basketball team for winning the state championship, the annual senior Christmas dinner, the mayor’s prayer breakfast and the city council recognition ceremony. The events came with a total price tag of $16,000 - $5,000 for the event honoring the PAHS basketball team, $4,000 for the annual senior dinner, $5,000 for the mayor’s prayer breakfast and $2,000 for the City Council recognition ceremony.
Councilman Brandon Brown made a motion to provide the full $5,000 for the event, which failed due to the lack of a second. Roche said she is confident the event will still happen, but with a smaller budget.
Councilman Hugh Riviere suggested the city donate funds to the Port Allen High School basketball team for equipment purchases instead of throwing the party. He made a substitute motion to draft a resolution congratulating the team and make a $1,500 donation to the team for equipment.
"That's cold," Brown responded.
Riviere withdrew the motion and said he would like to speak with Port Allen High basketball head coach Derrick Jones before proposing a donation amount.
Roche estimated the event to celebrate the basketball team's first state championship win will cost $15,000. She has secured approximately $10,000 in sponsorships and donations.
Riviere cited the amount requested as an issue and Councilman Carey Williams expressed concern about the city hosting a gathering.
“We can’t forget that we are still in the middle of a pandemic,” Williams said. “If we have an event in the city for the school, students will come out to this event, and we are putting them at risk for being exposed to COVID-19, and as a result, we may have the school system have to shut down and go virtual, so we have to keep that in mind.”
Councilmen Williams and Garry Hubble cited the coronavirus pandemic as a concern about hosting the annual senior dinner at the Port Allen Community Center. Under current COVID-19 regulations, the center can host approximately 340 people. The annual dinner has never had attendance that high, Roche said.
Councilmembers also turned down the Pelican Foundation’s request for $4,000 to cover baseball and softball equipment expenses. The Pelican Foundation is a baseball and softball league for middle schoolers that serves as a feeder program for Port Allen High School.
