The Port Allen City Council is poised to decide the future of small cell towers and sewer tie-ins at the Wednesday, August 12 City Council meeting. Here’s the rundown:
Small Cell Towers
The City Council will consider introducing an ordinance to restrict the appearance and location of small cellular towers. AT&T representatives have reached out to the parish and its three municipalities to discuss installing small cellular towers to boost service.
The city is already home to five cell towers at the following locations:
15th Street at Court near Allen Food Mart
Maryland at N. Alexander in the Couyon’s Parking Lot
Allendale at Court Street
500 Allendale before CSC Electric
Allendale at Commercial Drive
AT&T is also proposing to exchange a pole at 6th Street and Burbridge with a taller pole to accommodate small cell hardware.
If passed, Port Allen will be the first West Baton Rouge municipality to pass an ordinance regulating the small cell towers, though others are poised to follow suit in the coming months. The Parish Council is also expected to introduce a similar ordinance this year.
Sewer tie-ins
Following the discovery of two homes disconnected from the city’s sewer line, the City Council has debated whether homeowners or the city is responsible for paying for sewer tie-ins should homeowners discover they have a shared line.
The issue arose last month when two Port Allen homeowners discovered they shared a line with a third homeowner, who had a plumber disconnect the line to replace the terracotta pipes in order to qualify for a home loan. The property was once owned by a single family who split the city’s tie-in three ways, which means current property owners are not in compliance with the city’s ordinance requiring each homeowner to tie-in to the city’s sewer system individually.
Some council members and Mayor Richard Lee disagree on who should be responsible for the $12,700 fix for the two tie-ins. The council deferred a decision on how to bill the homeowners, if at all, during last month’s City Council meeting and will address it Wednesday.
Mayor Lee says the expense should fall fully on the homeowner, as the burden of responsibility falls on the homeowner to make sure their sewer lines are in compliance. Council members Hugh Riviere and Garry Hubble argue homeowners often do not know whether their sewer lines are connected until a problem arises and the city is at fault for not tracking those connections decades ago. Rarely, if ever, do potential home buyers dig up their sewer lines to find out where they lead, Hubble said.
The individual issue and an ordinance determining how cases like it should be handled going forward will be on Wednesday’s agenda. Riviere suggested introducing an ordinance in which the city will cover the tie-in fees and homeowners contribute $2,000, or another set amount. Mayor Lee said the expense will be an added burden to the already deficit sewer fund. The sewer fund does not currently have a deficit, though it could close as such at the end of the fiscal year in 2021, Chief Financial Officer Audrey McCain said.
