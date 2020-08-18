Council members introduced three motions proposing the city to pay for the sewer tie-in of three properties on Avenue B and Whitehead Blvd. during last week’s City Council meeting. All failed, leaving the financial burden of replacing sewer lines and connecting to the city’s main line on property owners.
The three homes originally belonged to one family, which had a shared line between the homes. When the property owner in the middle replaced their sewer lines, the others were disconnected, pumping sewage from the other two homes into their backyards. The cost to connect both properties to the city sewer line is $13,490.
The city’s ordinance requires all homeowners to pay 100% of the cost for connecting to city sewer. But the two property owners asked the council to consider paying all or part of the sewer fix, as they had already made “significant investments” into the repairs.
City Attorney Evan Alvarez said the problem is a civil issue between the three property owners that should play out in civil court. Mayor Richard Lee agreed.
“That’s a civil issue between all three property owners, not a city issue,” Mayor Richard Lee told the council.
The city is responsible for providing service from the main line to about 25 feet onto the property, but the remainder of the connection is the property owners’ responsibility, he continued.
Council members Garry Hubble and Hugh Riviere said the responsibility fell on the city. Hubble said the homeowners couldn’t have known and Riviere said the city should have prior to the sewer backups.
“You keep saying that the city created the situation - the city did not create the situation,” Mayor Lee said. “...We have to look at the fact that the ordinance says they pay 100%. I agree that’s an expensive deal but I also have to look at all of the other citizens in the city of Port Allen that have been through the same situation and had to pay 100%.”
Councilman Hubble made a motion to authorize the city administration to pay the $13,490 in full. Councilman Riviere was the only other member to agree and the motion failed. In an attempt to compromise, Councilman Carey Williams made a motion to pay half of the amount, but without a second, again, the motion failed. In a last-ditch effort, Councilman Riviere motioned to charge each property owner $2,000 and have the city absorb the remaining $9,490. Hubble and Riviere were the only two in favor and the motion failed.
Now, the homeowners will either pay the contractor for the sewer line connection or opt to try the matter in a civil court to recoup funds from the middle property owner.
