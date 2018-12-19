Port Allen students enrolled in Head Start through 12th grade may receive a free haircut or braiding on Sunday, Dec. 23.
Port Allen City Councilman at-large Carey Williams hosts these events each Christmas and at the beginning of school. The event aims to promote self-confidence for every student to look and feel their best for the holidays.
Free haircuts and braiding will be available from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Community Center at 739 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen.
For more information contact Councilman Williams at 225-229-5599
