The Port Allen City Council unanimously approved a change to its utility billing policies at its meeting last Wednesday evening.
The ordinance was only introduced at Wednesday’s meeting, but won’t face a final vote until the council’s March meeting. Prior to the vote, the council will hold a public hearing.
Based on the recommendation of its Public Works Committee made after a discussion at last week’s committee meeting, the council unanimously approved lowering the minimum usage on which the city’s sewer and water customers’ bills are based.
Currently, city sewer bills are $20.40 for the first 3,000 gallons used and an additional $2.61 for each 1,000 gallons after that, creating an average sewer bill of $25.45.
If the ordinance is formally approved in March, the minimum will fall to 2,000 gallons for the same rate of $20.40 with the cost of each additional 1,000 gallons of water consumed rising to $3.55. The change is expected to raise the average residential sewer bill to $30.81.
There had been talk at previous City Council committee and regular meetings to place a flat, across-the-board increase for sewer and water, but concern for the elderly put an end to that idea.
“This is something that won’t affect the city’s senior citizens,” said Councilman Hugh Riviere. Due to the rising cost of operating the city’s sewer treatment plant, though, Riviere agreed with fellow council members, the change was “something that needs to be done. To me, it’s long overdue.”
The changes are the result of the rising cost of operating the city’s aging sewer treatment plant, which is short of the $819,271 it costs to operate the plant. With the city’s monthly income of $711,169 from its water/sewer customers, that leaves the city with a shortfall of $104,432 each month.
If the change is approved by the council, the city expects its gross revenue from their monthly billing to increase to well over $900,000, a gain of over $81,000 from the loss it’s been experiencing of over $100,000.
On the water side of the city’s billing, the reduction in minimum usage has less impact on customers’ bills.
As billing stands now, customers are charged $9.27 for the first 3,000 gallons of water they use plus an additional $2.03 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
The only change in water billing is the reduction of the minimum usage. Now, the bill is based on a minimum of 2,000 gallons, while any additional 1,000 gallons remains at $2.03. City officials expect only a minor increase in the average water bill from $17.24 to $19.27.
