In celebration of International Women’s Day, which was March 8, the city of Port Allen celebrated its two female council members.
Charlene Gordon of District I has previously served on the West Baton Rouge Parish Council for 12 years and now serves the city of Port Allen. Clerice Lacy, Council at Large serves the city and is also a business owner in the community. Both women were recognized after the rescheduled council meeting on March 9 at 5:30 P.M.
The city celebrated Lacy and Gordon after adjournment of the meeting followed by a reception with boudin, cake, and gifts. Donations for the women included plants from Hubben’s Supermarket, CC’s Coffee House gift cards, and Landry’s 190 Connection restaurant gift cards.
Tribute was paid to both council members by the city. They have made history, as Lacy and Gordon are the first two women to serve on the council simultaneously.
Carolyn Deloch, accounts receivable for the city of Port Allen, presented the honor, “Both of these ladies are vocal and outspoken, they may not agree on everything, but in the end, they are very respectful of each other’s opinion and end up by sharing this common goal which is doing what’s best for the city of Port Allen.”
Lacy began service to the city of Port Allen after the last election and stated, “I’m the first African American female to hold that seat [council at large].”
Believing in transparency and accountability in all government agencies, Lacy stated, “I began with the Justice for Fatrell organization. At one time, I would come here and be on the other side and because of all the resistance I got and— you know—trying to create oversight boards, because I believe every agency needs independent monitoring agencies especially when we have issues of misconduct, like police misconduct.”
Lacy described her entrance into city government. “So that kind of was my fight, that’s where I kind of began and I got a lot of resistance so I said, ‘Oh! You can’t beat ‘em? Got to join ‘em.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.