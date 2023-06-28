Problems with litter and vandalism have prompted the City of Plaquemine to hire park monitors in hopes of ending those issues at the local recreation facilities, according to Mayor Edwin M. “Ed” Reeves.
The litter – paper and bottles, among other things – along with crawfish debris have made cleanup much more difficult and time-consuming at the parks.
“We’re advertising for two park monitors to make sure the parks stay clean and free of vandalism,” Reeves said. “We will have them inspect it once during the day and once at night.
“We have some very nice parks in the area, and we want to keep them that way,” he said.
The city provides trash cans at all the parks, but the problems have worsened over the last two years.
Vandalism has also been an issue at the parks, particularly for the restroom facilities.
Reeves said he hopes the park monitors alleviate problems, but he is hoping residents will notify the Plaquemine City Police Department immediately when they see those issues at the parks.
“The City of Plaquemine has an exceptional park system for its residents, with beautiful park facilities in every area of the city,” Reeves said.
Advertising for a permanent park ranger
Spray Park
The Water Spray Park at Plaquemine City Park reopened last week after a lightning strike during a severe storm damaged the circuit board.
The park is open to Tuesday through Sunday for public use until dusk.
