A group of individuals who share a classroom at Brusly Elementary are quarantined after one person tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Wes Watts confirmed Tuesday.
The individuals will quarantine for 10-14 days, Watts said. The length of required quarantine from campus is at least 10 school days.
"We feel like we're staying on top of it," Watts said. "We knew we were going to have some situations, we were prepared for that."
For legal reasons, the school district cannot provide information regarding the grade level, number of students or school staff quarantined.
Family members of those individuals are not required to quarantine if they attend school at another campus as procedures do not require "contacts of contacts" to isolate.
