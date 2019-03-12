My name is Clayton Hebert and I am formally announcing my candidacy for West Baton Rouge Parish President.
I am a leader who will represent all residents and businesses of West Baton Rouge fairly. When elected it will be my mission to rebuild our infrastructure to surpass standards. Each and every resident and business of West Baton Rouge deserves the basic needs including good roads, safe bridges, clean water, adequate drainage, and a transparent governing body. These are all necessities which have fallen behind.
I have been married to my wife Dagmar for 15 years, and we are the parents of Jack. I am the son of Fay Songy Hebert, Richard “Dickie” Hebert, and stepson of Cathy Pellerin Hebert. My grandparents are Milton and Marceline Naquin, Earline Hebert, the late Joseph “JC” Hebert, the late Steven Ray and Geneva Songy.
Feel free to call me anytime at 225-413-3726 or friend me on Facebook. October 12, 2019 is our Opportunity For Change!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.