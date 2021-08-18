Clementine Hunter – self-taught artist and Louisiana icon. She painted thousands of images recalling her life on a 20th century plantation. This visual diary of her life in Melrose, Louisiana, shed new light on the often untold stories of the African Americans workers. This fascinating Louisiana produced documentary combines vintage photographs with the work of the artist herself to bring Clementine’s story to life. Encore: Saturday, August 28 at 8:00 PM. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.