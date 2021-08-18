Clementine Hunter – self-taught artist and Louisiana icon. She painted thousands of images recalling her life on a 20th century plantation. This visual diary of her life in Melrose, Louisiana, shed new light on the often untold stories of the African Americans workers. This fascinating Louisiana produced documentary combines vintage photographs with the work of the artist herself to bring Clementine’s story to life. Encore: Saturday, August 28 at 8:00 PM.
Clementine Hunter’s World on LPB
