Students and teachers gathered for a school-wide assembly Tuesday, Jan. 24 for what they thought would be a celebration of student achievement.
Local, parish, and state officials were in attendance including Mayor Richard Lee III, Superintendent David Corona, and State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley.
While students at Cohn Elementary are growing academically, the true nature of the assembly was to celebrate the early career achievements of Cohn’s fifth-grade science teacher, Dereka Duncan with a Milken Educator Award.
The Milken Family Foundation is based out of Santa Monica, California. Teachers cannot apply for this honor, they are selected confidentially. Nominees are approved by panels chosen by each state’s department of education.
The award is kept a secret until presented. Lowell Milken, the founder of the award program, announced the surprise recognition and the $25,000 cash prize.
“The Milken Educator Awards are created under the strong belief that the future belongs to the educated. Dereka Duncan lives this principle every day, ensuring that her fifth graders have the skills, knowledge, and experiences to lead bright futures,” said Lowell Milken.
Duncan is one of approximately 40 educators nationwide that will receive the recognition of excellence in the 2022-23 school year from Milken. Not only was she awarded an unrestricted material prize, but she will also be working with other teachers of the same caliber to share knowledge and experience about the profession.
“She doesn’t let kids use an excuse, there’s never an excuse for learning, so she expects the best out of them every single day," said Cohn Elementary Principal, Cassy Brou. "She truly believes in what our kids can do and she just exemplifies excellence in education day in and day out.”
Duncan has orchestrated investigations with students where they apply scientific principles to local issues, such as coastal erosion and research of invasive plant species. Her student base is a high-need community and she encourages them to pursue STEM careers.
Duncan creates a warm classroom environment and is a positive role model to her students and Cohn’s new teachers.
The fifth-grade science teacher is also responsible for creating the PAWS (Positive, Affirming, Well-Balanced, and Successful) Club at Cohn Elementary. The club intends to encourage families’ active involvement with student learning, creating more support for kids.
“I’m very excited—I was telling Mr. Milken that’s the second time since I’ve been in office that he has honored one of our teachers," Mayor Lee said.
Lee was referring to Jessica Major, an educator who received the Milken Award in 2015 when teaching at Port Allen Middle School. Major was also present at the ceremony.
“It’s a blessing,” the Mayor said. “We’ve got so much talent here inside the city of Port Allen.”
The newly named Milken Educator Award recipient said, “I teach because I want to make a difference in my community.”
Duncan attended Cohn Elementary as a student and has returned as a teacher.
It’s not about the money. It’s about the impact,” Duncan said in her acceptance speech. “This is my path that he (God) has set for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.