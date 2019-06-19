Last month, MRC Global made a $10,000 donation to Cohn Elementary to support Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS) and STEM initiatives on campus.
MRC Global is a distributor of pipe, valve, and fitting products and services to the energy and industrial markets. The company serves the oil, gas, and chemical distribution market worldwide.
“These funds will allow us to strengthen our PBIS program in order to increase students’ social skills and improve students’ sense of social responsibility by building strong character in students,” Cohn Elementary Principal Cassy Brou said.
The funds will also provide opportunities for more experiences involving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) at the elementary level.
“It will allow us to expand knowledge of a multitude of careers available to students in our local community, helping to prepare our students to be productive citizens in a global economy,” Brou said.
