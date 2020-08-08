State Troopers arrested Colorado man after finding large amounts of various narcotics during a traffic stop on I-10 eastbound near Port Allen yesterday evening.
Troopers discovered Damian Wickham, 30 of Thornton, CO, was driving a stolen vehicle and had five pounds of marijuana, four ounces of heroin, approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, 80 Roxycontin pills and a 9 mm handgun as well as large amounts of cash.
Wickham was arrested and booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Jail last night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.