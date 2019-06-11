Louisiana Dental Center broke ground on its 19th location Tuesday, June 11 in a ceremony hosted by the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce.
The 20-chair dental office located near Sugar Mill will provide service to Medicaid patients and offers a wide range of services including sedation and emergency dental care.
The new addition to Addis at 6572 Hwy. I South is expected to bring 20 new jobs to the area.
Louisiana Dental Center began more than 30 years ago in the New Orleans Ninth Ward. Since then, the practice has grown to include general dentist and specialists and is spread across South Louisiana.
The Addis branch is expected to open in late 2019.
