A soft opening for West Baton Rouge Parish Schools is set for Thursday, August 6, but exactly how schools will operate depends largely on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to keep the state in Phase 2 of reopening or move forward to Phase 3. In the event the state is moved back to Phase 1, school campuses will close except for special needs students.
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted late Tuesday, July 14 to accept recommendations from the head of the state Department of Education on the protocol for next year, which will include mandates on face covering and a litany of sanitation procedures. Under the plan, systems statewide should prepare for a traditional opening of the school year, along with alternate protocol if the coronavirus pandemic worsens, according to the state education superintendent.
School systems must develop and submit models on learning, which would include how it will look in a fully online model. It would also address scheduling, staffing and student attendance – with particular emphasis on tracking if the pandemic forces classes to be held in virtual format.
WBR Schools finalized plans early this week and will release detailed guidance for parents and students this week, following the press conference by Gov. Edwards, Superintendent Wes Watts said. Three main components are at the heart of the back-to-school guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health - handwashing, face coverings and social distancing.
“We’re trying to put some standards in place but also give [teachers] flexibility,” Watts said.
A Peek at New
Procedures
If the state remains in Phase 2, students in grades seven through twelfth will attend school on an alternating schedule. Students in Head Start through sixth grade will all attend school Monday through Friday.
On August 6, half of the students at each school will arrive on campus to walk through the new procedures and the other half will attend Friday. New procedures include temperature checks upon entering the building, sanitizing when entering a classroom and wiping down community property before and after use.
As students enter campus, they will walk in front of a temperature check kiosk. Any student with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will have their temperature checked again by the school nurse and, if correct, sent home to quarantine.
WBR Schools has not yet issued information on whether contact tracing will be a component of restarting school and the new policy for COVID-19-related absences, both for teachers and students.
While walking through campus, students will be required to wear masks. The face-covering component is more crucial for older students because of their viral load, Watts said.
“Lunch is going to look different, even moving between classes is going to look different,” Watts said.
During classroom instruction, face coverings are “highly suggested but not mandated,” Watts said and students will be encouraged to wear masks or face shields “to the maximum extent possible,” but teachers will not be tasked with being “mask police.”
While on the bus, face coverings will not be required.
“Our younger kids we need to be really flexible with them, they can’t put out enough [viral load] for it to be really dangerous, but as they get older it can,” Watts said.
Opening Safely
As of July 14, 338 students, or about 8% of the district, have enrolled in the WBR Schools Virtual Academy and will participate in school additives from home. For the remaining 92% of the district, the focus will be on sanitizing community property, handwashing, face coverings and social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We can open safely based on the things we have in place. Does that mean a case won’t break out on campus? I can’t guarantee that,” Watts told the School Board. “But listening to the doctors today at the BESE meeting, who have been working on this, their exact words were ‘I feel 100 percent comfortable with the procedures and policies in place, we can put kids on campus and teachers and they can be safe.’”
The guidance to be released by WBR Schools is expected to address procedures and policies related to sick days for teachers and students, whether a negative test result will be required to return to campus, contact tracing and more in-depth on-campus requirements.
Watts will present a school reopening update at the Wednesday, July 22 School Board Meeting after press time. Please visit our website for the most up-to-date coverage.
