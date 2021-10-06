WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced today that the Corps of Engineers has awarded a $20,980,000 contract to a Louisiana business, Rigid Constructors, LLC to advance the Comite Flood Control Project. The funding will go toward excavating the channel between Cypress Bayou and Bayou Baton Rouge (approximately between LA 19 and LA 964). Graves released the following statement:
“Folks have been waiting for this for decades and as a result of the federal funding we secured, we’re now seeing major steps toward completion of the flood control project. We are continuing to take major steps toward the completion of the Comite Diversion project and will hold the Corps and State’s feet to the fire on finishing the project without any more delays. Comite is part of our larger efforts to improve flood protection and lower flood insurance rates,” Graves said.
Graves chaired the Corps of Engineers oversight committee in 2018 when he secured the $1.4 billion to clear the backlog of 1970s and 1980s flood projects and the $1.2 billion to pay for future protection. In all, $3.6 billion total was secured for Capital Region flood protection – more flood protection funding than the region had ever recevied.
“Since the 2016 Flood, we’ve been able to secure more than $3.6 billion in flood protection. Between the $1.4 billion to pay for the 1980s protection on projects like Comite that should have been built decades ago or the $1.2 billion and other additional funds for future protection, these investments will make the Capital Region be better prepared and more resilient for the natural events we expect to happen,” Graves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.