Commercial Rate Classification Introduced
The Port Allen City Council approved the introduction of an ordinance creating a classification system for commercial water usage fees following concerns voiced by local business owners about unfair usage fees. The ordinance will go in front of the council for approval during the July City Council meeting.
New Hires at PAPD
The Port Allen City Council approved the hiring of three new Port Allen Police Officers, one of which is a temporary hire as the offer formerly employed in the position is a deployed member of the military. By law, the PAPD is required to retain his position until his return.
Parish Councilman, Former Parish Councilwoman appointed to Board of Adjustments
The council upheld Mayor Richard Lee's appointments of Parish Councilman Gary "Shaq" Joseph and former Parish Councilwoman Charlene Gordon to the Port Allen Board of Adjustments to fill vacancies, which have prevented the board from meeting since February. Gordon will fill the vacancy left by Christopher Guerin, who left the board in January of 2019 due to a conflict of interest with his position at the Parish Assessor's Office. Joseph is being re-appointed to the board to complete an unexpired term of his 2014 term.
Court Street Cafe Owner Announces Intent to Qualify for Mayor's Race
Court Street Cafe owner Jason Hammack announced his intent to qualify to run against incumbent Mayor Richard Lee in this year's mayor's race. Qualifying will open from July 22 to July 24. The Municipal General Election will be held on November 3. Early voting will begin October 20.
Council Cancels Nuisance Garbage Cans
The council did not approve Councilman Garry Hubble's request to add garbage cans left at the end of the street for a prolonged period of time to the list of defined nuisances. Councilman Brandon Brown disagreed with the ordinance, citing difficulty in enforcement and suggested that residents discuss problems with garbage cans with their neighbors as they arise.
