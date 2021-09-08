The Addis Community Center was transformed to house linemen when Port Allen native Rhonda Coye started inquiring why West Baton Rouge couldn’t transform a public space to meet a need.
Linemen have been reported sleeping in their vehicles after long shifts. With the help of her daughters, Megan Southall and Kendall Hebert, and her friend Teri Bergeron, Coye began plans to give the linemen the hospitality for which South Louisiana is known.
Community is important to the success of this venture and as a value in Coye’s heart. “When Teri [Bergeron] jumped on that Port Allen Facebook page and said ‘I’m willing to help,’ I tapped into her right away because she is a key volunteer for many, many activities and heads up a lot of volunteer activities in Port Allen, and like I said, I am blessed to have two incredible resources in my daughters.”
Their group effort created a well-organized space to help restoration areas in parishes in the state more severely affected by Hurricane Ida.
Coye was told to be ready after the Parish approved the idea, and she was prepared— with plenty of help. “It has been so rewarding,” said Coye, as she, her daughters and other volunteers awaited more linemen seeking a good rest and prepared donations for Sunday evening. Family and friends of Vickie Leonard of Creative Cakes by Vickie in Plaquemine made spaghetti for the men Sunday evening, and volunteers worked to create to-go bags of snacks and hygiene items. Other local businesses stepped up to donate, including, but not limited to, Po Folks Fruits & Vegetables, Community Coffee, Bergeron’s Boudin & Cajun Meats, The Chop Shop and many local people.
In less than seven hours, the Addis Community Center was prepared to temporarily house over 140 linemen overnight with donations from generous individuals and businesses from the local community. Air mattresses, cots and temporary beds were set up by Cub Scouts Pack 39 within an hour on Saturday, Sept. 4. Most of the word was spread through social media, said Megan Southall, who helped coordinate similar efforts in her hometown of Zachary. Kendall Hebert noted area students were able to obtain service hours by assisting with set-up. Children were eager to bring in donated supplies with their parents, all of whom heard of the need for specific items through updates on Facebook.
Coye reported as of 5 pm Sunday, in addition to physical donations of food, bedding and other personal products, monetary donations for the effort exceeded $3,000.
Extension cords stretch between beds to allow for phone charging, hot dinner is served, snack and cold drinks are plentiful, portable showers are outside the facility, personal hygiene items are available, and laundry service is offered.
Anatole Vincent, director of West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation, approved use of Addis’s community center after Coye approached him with the idea. Vincent volunteered to welcome the first night’s crews with jambalaya and white beans. Vincent stated, “I love where I live, and our community always comes together for things like this. I was glad to help take care of these guys who are taking care of us.”
Linemen from the first night hailed from Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Maryland. This well-organized effort has not yet met its capacity. The center will close by 6 A.M. on Friday, Sept. 10.
