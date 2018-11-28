The Depot in Port Allen buzzed with community members serving each other Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 22. Port Allen natives Kevin Lawrence and Clerice Lacy passed out plate lunches to other members of the community.
"Our goal was to provide a meal to those in need which ultimately signifies the act of giving," Lacy said.
Lawrence and Lacy are members of the Justice for Fatrell Organization, which formed in response to the unsolved 2017 murder of Port Allen native Fatrell Queen. The organization's mission is to unite residents to build a healthier, safer community and work together with law enforcement against crime.
Word of the Thanksgiving plate giveaway spread through Facebook Live and word of mouth. Before the day was over, the two served more than 45 people.
"It was a beautiful day and being able to be a blessing in the community was an awesome feeling," Lacy said. "We intend to continue planting seeds that will produce much fruit for the upcoming years."
