The Justice for Fatrell Organization and the NAACP held the first campaign forum of the 2019 campaign trail, having invited the candidates from two districts of the West Baton Rouge Parish Council.
Held at the West Baton Rouge Community Center, “this forum (was) designed for you to come and hear new voice and new visions from candidates who are running for office,” flyers for the event said.
The two districts candidates invited to the event last week were Reynaud Douglas, an Independent and his opponent, Kenneth Gordon, a Democrat.
Gordon was invited but did not show up.
In the other district whose candidates were invited to participate was District 9, which has three candidates, Elliot Dogan Jr. who declared no party affiliation, and Democrats Antionette Jackson and Gary “Shaq” Joseph.
There will be many other forums before the Oct. 12 election, including ones for the candidates for parish president and candidates for sheriff.
