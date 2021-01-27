A statue that paid homage to Confederate soldiers was removed from the grounds of Plaquemine City Hall last week.
The removal of the statue came 6 ½ months after the Iberville Parish Council unanimously approved the monument’s removal. Council members rendered the vote at the June 16, 2020 meeting.
“It’s now in storage,” Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said Monday.
He did not specify the storage site.
The Daughters of the Confederacy – which no longer has a chapter in Iberville Parish – erected the statue in 1912 on the front lawn of what was then the Iberville Courthouse, before it became the Plaquemine City Hall in 1985. The statue at the corner of Meriam Street and Railroad Avenue reads, “To the Memory of the Soldiers of Iberville, 1861-65” on one side, while another side bears the inscription “Confederate Heroes” and another side reads “Let the Principles for Which They Fought Live Eternally.”
Raheem Pierce, who represents District 6 on the Iberville Parish Council, requested the proposal for the agenda days after he orchestrated a march in downtown Plaquemine to protest the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
The vote drew applause from residents who believed the statue paid homage to the slavery of African-Americans and opposition from those who said the statue is necessary to preserve history.
The vote to remove the statue in Plaquemine happened as the West Baton Rouge Parish Council voted down a proposal to remove the statue of Confederate Governor and Port Allen’s namesake, Henry Watkins Allen, from Heroes Plaza across from the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse. Residents marched from Court Street to Heroes Plaza weeks before the meeting, calling for the statue’s relocation. Proponents of keeping the statue in place cited its historical importance and feared its relocation would begin a snowball effect of renaming schools and other places in Port Allen. Residents created online petitions on both sides of the issue. Since the proposal to relocate the Allen statue to the West Baton Rouge Museum failed in July of 2020, public discussions regarding its relocation have halted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.