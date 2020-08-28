U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced $14,350,478 in federal funding from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and notified Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson today.
Graves plans to work with the state to push for South Louisiana projects to receive additional funding, building on top of the $1 billion in new grants, formula funding and reallocation dollars Graves has secured through the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.
In a letter to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D, Graves urged the funds to be used specifically for:
- Moving forward with secondary projects to support a new span of the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge, one of the largest return-on-investment opportunities for the state, which would dramatically reduce some of our nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks; specifically:
- LA-30 as the eastern approach to the new crossing.
- LA-1 in West Baton Rouge and Iberville Parishes as the western approach to the crossing, including improvements to the Intracoastal Bridge.
- Completing improvements to LA-415.
- Investing in administrative hurdles of making this megaproject a reality, including pre-engineering, design, and environmental assessments.
- Elevating LA-1 between Leeville and Golden Meadow, a nationally important connection to the heart of our nation’s energy industry at Port Fourchon.
- Completing the Pecue Lane Interchange.
Click here to read the full letter.
