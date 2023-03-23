A West Baton Rouge jury took only 50 minutes to convict Tyrone M. Sajna of two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual battery after a three-day trial, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.
Sajna was convicted of the aggravated rape of a young boy when the victim was 8 years old, and the aggravated rape and sexual battery of a young girl when she was 12 years old.
During the trial, three other juvenile victims (both male and female) testified to being sexually assaulted by Sajna when they were between the ages of 8 and 13 years old in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Eighteenth Judicial District Court Judge Tonya Lurry set sentencing for Sajna, 52, for April 24.
Aggravated rape of a child under the age of 13 years carries a mandatory life sentence in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Sajna will face two life terms in prison with these convictions.
“This case involved disgusting cases of abuse and violence against children that will not be tolerated,” Clayton said. “We will bring these cases to trial. We will get convictions, and we will seek the toughest sentence possible. In this case, Sajna will spend the rest of his life in prison, where he should be.”
