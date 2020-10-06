To the citizens of Port Allen,
My name is Corey Hicks and I am announcing my candidacy for Chief of Police in the City of Port Allen in the November 3rd election. I am a lifelong resident of Port Allen and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. I am married to Nacol Parker. My parents are Jerrydean and the late Lawrence Hicks. I have one brother, Bert A. Hicks. I was educated in the West Baton Rouge Parish School System. I am a 20-year veteran of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff Department, where I rose through the ranks of Corporal in 2001 to my present position of Lieutenant. Additional training includes Louisiana State University Basic Corrective Peace Officer Academy; PPCT Defensive Tactics System Basic Certification; Certified DNA Arrestee Collector and Instructor for Codis DNA Arrestee collections.
I am proud to say if I am elected your new Chief of Police, cultural and structural change will be instilled in the Port Allen City Police Department. Integrity, honesty, knowledge, and determination will make up the new department. I am also going to change the face of the administration and place qualified personnel in positions to help me run a professional and productive department. This would entail boosting officer’s morale making supervisors knowledgable of their jobs, and supervising the officers that work under them. I am also going to create a work environment where officers enjoy coming to work, doing their jobs together, and working as a team. I also intend to build better community relations between officers and you, the public. As your Chief of Police, I intend on providing officers with proper training and equipment to adequately perform their jobs. And lastly, I will put an end to the high officer turnover rate that has plagued this department. My law enforcement background has spanned for twenty years, and in that time, I have acquired a vast and diverse amount of experience and knowledge.
I will be tough on crime because our city and communities have experienced more crime in these recent years. It’s unfortunate, but the reality is that criminals have little regard for human life and need to be removed from our neighborhoods and community. Our families should be able to live and sleep peacefully without the threat of crime. I promise to work hard for you. Count on me to be firm, yet fair, and to respect and follow the law. You can be certai that I will be hardworking, accessible, accountable, and above all honest. Thank you for your support and I hope to earn your vote. Together we can make Port Allen City Police Department better and the City of Port Allen safer.
God Bless,
Corey Hicks
