The Louisiana Department of Health reports 122 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 25 COVID-19 deaths in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The WBR Coroner's Office has not yet provided information on the two additional deaths. This article will be updated once the information is available.
LDH also reports 703 completed tests by residents.
