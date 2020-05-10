The Louisiana Department of Health reports 123 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 COVID-19 deaths in West Baton Rouge Parish.
According to the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, 16 of the parish's COVID-19 deaths have been residents of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen.
The facility is currently operating a COVID-19 unit to relieve Our Lady of the Lake Hospital of the burden of care for COVID-19 patients who are healing but have yet to test negative twice as well as those receiving palliative care, according to site administrator Megan Landry.
Residents of the Legacy facility who test positive for COVID-19 are moved into the unit, but it also accepts patients from OLOL. However, records from the Coroner's Office do not indicate whether a person was a resident of the facility or exclusively the COVID-19 unit.
Landry said to date, two deaths reported as Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen residents were patients admitted to the COVID-19 unit. She did not provide information about their original parish of residence.
A more detailed article regarding the facility and COVID-19 unit will be available soon. Please check back for updates.
Test numbers continue to climb, now reaching 723. The parish is poised to open COVID-19 testing to 150 residents on a first come, first served basis this week.
