The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reports a 67-year-old man who was a resident of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen died of COVID-19 yesterday.
The man died in a hospital in Baton Rouge and had underlying conditions, according to the Coroner's Office.
His death brings the parish total to 12.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports three more cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish, bringing the total to 86.
Statewide, 1,267 people have died of COVID-19 - an increase of 54 from yesterday's report.
There are now more than 23,500 cases of coronavirus across the state. Orleans, Jefferson and East Baton Rouge parishes remain the three parishes in the state with the most coronavirus cases reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.