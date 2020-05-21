The Louisiana Department of Health reports 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge, an increase of three from yesterday's report.
Nearly 1,250 parish residents have been tested for COVID-19. About 12 percent of those tested have been positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Statewide, there are 36,504 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Today, the Department reports 1,188 new cases across the state. Of those, 682 (62%) are from 23 labs that are reporting cases electronically to LDH for the first time, with cases stretching as far back as March 25. These labs previously have not reported and are now reporting all their historical lab results electronically.
This means 506 of the 1,188 newly reported cases come from the rest of the regular reporting across the state.
While all 1,188 cases are added to LDH's dashboard today, historical cases are reallocated back to their respective dates and shared in the "date of onset of symptoms" visualization on the dashboard.
The percent positivity—the percentage of total tests that return positive—on all lab results was 6.1%.
