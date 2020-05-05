The Louisiana Department of Health reports 115 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reports 24 residents have died of COVID-19 - 15 of them were residents of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen.
Over the weekend, two residents died of COVID-19 - a 78-year-old white female and a 76-year-old white male who was a resident of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation. Yesterday, a 70-year-old Black man who lived at Legacy also died of COVID-19.
According to data from the WBR Coroner's Office, those 70 and older account for half of the parish's COVID-19 deaths, as do Black men.
LDH also reports 630 completed tests by WBR residents, an increase of 17 from yesterday's report.
