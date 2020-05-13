The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reports a 65-year-old Port Allen woman died of COVID-19 yesterday. She is the 32nd recorded West Baton Rouge resident to die of COVID-19 since March 23.

To date, 12 women and 20 men have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in West Baton Rouge. They range from 46 to 92-years old.

According to data from the WBR Coroner's Office, 60 percent of those who have died of COVID-19 in WBR were Black. About 38 percent have been Black men.

According to the CDC, among COVID-19 deaths for which race and ethnicity data were available, New York City identified death rates among Black/African American persons (92.3 deaths per 100,000 population) and Hispanic/Latino persons (74.3) that were substantially higher than that of white (45.2) or Asian (34.5) persons. Studies are underway to confirm these data and understand and potentially reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the health of racial and ethnic minorities.

While the case curve is beginning the flatten, the death toll has risen by eight in the past week, although three of the deaths reported this past week occurred in April but were not reported to the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office until Monday.

Fourteen of the reported deaths for the parish were residents of the Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation, a 125-bed nursing home facility that opened a COVID-19 unit last month. Four patients admitted to the COVID-19 unit have died since it opened on April 16.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 124 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the parish for the second day in a row. Over the last seven days, six cases have been added to LDH's count.

Testing has continued along an upward slope, now creeping near 800 completed tests. According to LDH data, about 16 percent of West Baton Rouge residents tested have tested positive for the coronavirus.