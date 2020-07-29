The number of new reported cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge spiked on Monday, July 27 to a record high of 28 new cases reported, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
LDH also reported more than 20 new cases of coronavirus in the parish on July 24 and July 26, and none on July 25.
Today, LDH reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge, bringing the total to 593. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, an 89-year-old Erwinville resident died of COVID-19 earlier today. He is the 35th resident of West Baton Rouge to die of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The parish planned to ramp up testing this week, though rainy weather got in the way. Both mobile testing sites planned in West Baton Rouge for Monday and Tuesday were cancelled. No announcements have been made regarding their rescheduling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.