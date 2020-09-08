The Louisiana Department of Health reported the death of a West Baton Rouge resident due to coronavirus on Sunday, Sept. 7 and one new confirmed case. Over the past seven days, LDH has reported 23 new confirmed cases in the parish.
The daily count of new cases in WBR hovered below 10 every day this past week except Sunday, Sept. 6, on which day LDH reported 11 new coronavirus cases.
LDH reports 153,177 cases statewide with 134,432 recoveries reported on Sept. 2.
