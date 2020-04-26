For the second day in a row, the number of tests completed by West Baton Rouge resident grew and the number of confirmed cases decreased, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
LDH reports 91 cases of coronavirus - down from yesterday's reported 92 and a high of 93. LDH also reports 466 completed coronavirus tests by parish residents and more than 140,000 completed statewide.
Across the state, nearly 15,000 people are "presumed recovered" of coronavirus.
