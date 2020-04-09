The Louisiana Department of Health reports 57 cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge, an increase of three cases from yesterday's report.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has not reported additional COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, the death toll increased by 50, now up to 702.
After seeing the first dip in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, the state reported another increase of 31 patients today, bringing the total to 2,014. LDH reports another dip in the number of patients requiring ventilators - that number is 473, down from 490 yesterday and the April 4 peak of 571.
There has been steady increases in testing, averaging around 6,650 being reported every day since what Gov. John Bel Edwards called the testing "log jam" cleared around April 5.
As of today, 86,929 tests have been completed statewide with 18,283 positive results.
