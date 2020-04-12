The number of COVID-19 deaths in West Baton Rouge have remained stagnant for nearly a week, according to daily reports by the Coroner's Office.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports two new cases of coronavirus in the parish, bringing the total to 68 as the statewide case count reached 20,595 with 34 new deaths reported.
The case count and death toll in East Baton Rouge parish continues to swell - now at 1,223 cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths. The parish is still ranked third for most cases but falls far behind its predecessors - Orleans and Jefferson parish which report 5,600 and 4,900 cases respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.