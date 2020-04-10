The Louisiana Department of Health reports 61 coronavirus cases in West Baton Rouge, an increase of four cases form yesterday's report.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has not reported any additional COVID-19 deaths since April 6.
The parish has one of the highest death rates compared to the reported number positive cases in the state, Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot said.
In WBR, the number of deaths reported compared to positive cases is approximately 15 percent. Statewide, that number hovers around 4 percent.
The parish will send out a "robo-call" to parish residents to address that staggering statistic, Berthelot confirmed. Those calls are going out in all of the parishes that ranked among the top 25 nationally for the highest mortality rate per capita under the advice of Governor John Bel Edwards.
West Baton Rouge is far behind its neighbors for the number of completed tests reported by the Louisiana Department Health.
The parish reports 39 completed tests for the third day in a row, while Iberville reports 326, Pointe Coupee reports 147 and West Feliciana reports 248.
Cases have risen steadily in West Baton Rouge, averaging 3.5 new reported cases per day since the number spiked from 40 from 23 on April 4.
Statewide, there are 53 new coronavirus deaths reported bringing the total to 755. That number spiked on April 7 and 8, when 70 new deaths were reported each day.
Louisiana's case count continues to tick upward, now at 19,253 - an increase of 970 cases from yesterday's report. Of the nearly 20,000 cases, 2,054 patients are hospitalized. The number of patients on ventilators rose again, now at 479.
East Baton Rouge is now among the top three parishes in the state for number of cases with 1,088 reported - falling behind Orleans, which reports 5,416 and Jefferson, which reports 4,678. Jefferson and Orleans remain the epicenter of the pandemic in Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.