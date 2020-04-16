The Louisiana Department of Health reports 81 cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge parish with no increase in the number of tests completed by residents for the third day in a row.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, cases climbed to 22,532 with 1,156 deaths reported. Currently, 1,914 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with 396 of those on ventilators.
During his daily media briefing, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is continuing to ramp up testing. The number of people going to drive thru testing sites is decreasing in areas like Lake Charles, Lafayette and East Baton Rouge Parish. But the state remains among the highest in the nation for testing per capita.
Gov. Edwards said the decrease in drive-thru testing volume indicates that there is less COVID-19 in the community.
Now the state is working toward suppression - doing contact tracing then testing everyone who was exposed and may have symptoms and quickly processing samples. An anti-body test, which detects whether a person has had coronavirus and built up immunity to it, is still in the works.
Newly released models show the spread of coronavirus is much better than what was previously projected, he said.
Y’all, these will be released shortly. But this is the model that shows social distancing and @LouisianaGov’s Stay at Home order is flattening the curve. We are working together as Louisianans to save lives from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/0r8UaMrHvz— Christina “Stay 🏠, y’all” Stephens (@CEStephens) April 16, 2020
"In no region of the state do we believe that we're going to exceed our capacity to deliver healthcare in terms of beds, in terms of ICU beds and in terms of ventilators," he said.
Gov. Edwards promised Louisianians they will know "a lot more soon" about the re-opening of the state. But it won't be a full return to normal as occupancy limits and social distancing guidelines are expected to be around for a while.
Life will not be the same until there is a COVID-19 vaccine.
"Until we have more testing, until we have therapeutic treatments, until we have a vaccine, you're going see a transition over time over months and potentially up to a year, year and a half, whatever that looks like until we get all the way there," Gov. Edwards said. "We're going to be living a new normal"
The current end date of the stay at home order is still two weeks away, with an end date of April 30. And conversations have begun about reopening the economy, which Congressman Steve Scalise said is the "real remedy" for small businesses.
The economy cannot wait for testing measures to dictate action, Gov. Edwards said.
He hopes to begin re-opening clinics and hospitals for non-emergency medical procedures before May 1 as the first step to "stand back up" the economy, he said.
The stay home order likely won’t be in effect on June 1 if we "continue along this path," Gov. Edwards said.
He announced the creation of Resilient Louisiana, a state commission charged with examining Louisiana’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and making recommendations for more resilient business-related activities and commerce in the coming months.
The 18-member panel includes Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, and will be co-chaired by Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson and health care leader Terrie Sterling, a Baton Rouge consultant and retired Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System executive.
“COVID-19 represents a historic challenge to our ability to respond medically and save lives, but it also represents a tremendous challenge for Louisiana’s economy and the prosperity of each one of our residents,” Gov. Edwards said. “For these reasons, we need a comprehensive game plan for creating a more resilient Louisiana. I’m proud of the men and women who have accepted the challenge to tackle these important issues, and to ensure that Louisiana becomes a leader for the future safety and success of our people.”
“I look forward to serving on this commission to find the best possible return of our economy,” Lt. Gov. Nungesser said. “We have been tested as a state before with hurricanes, floods and the 2010 oil spill, and we have always shown our resilience in our ability to come back stronger. If anyone is able to bounce back from this COVID-19 crisis, it’s Louisianans.”
The commission will include a task force structure dedicated to strengthening specific sectors of Louisiana’s economy. Task forces will be focused on solutions for such critical sectors as Energy and Manufacturing; Health Care, including improved delivery of medical care, health equity and enhanced facilities; Tourism, including hotels, gaming and related hospitality entities; Rural Development; Education and Workforce, with attention given to the training needs of displaced workers; and Economic and Community Development, including strategies for making regions and communities more resilient in the face of future health care threats and other risks.
“Our commission’s task to build a more resilient Louisiana will take a deep dive into all aspects of our economy, how sectors have been impacted and how we can safely re-energize them for long-term success in an uncertain future,” commission Co-Chair Pierson said.
Joining Lt. Gov. Nungesser and Co-Chairs Pierson and Sterling on the commission will be:
- State Sen. Ronnie Johns, Senate Commerce chair, designee of Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez.
- State Rep. Paula Davis, House Commerce chair, designee of Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.
- Scott Hensgens, PAR chairman; managing partner, Breazeala, Sachse & Wilson.
- Tyron Picard, CABL chairman; founding principal, The Picard Group.
- Tim Temple, C100 Louisiana vice chair; president and CEO, Temptan LLC.
- Bill Hogan, representing Louisiana bankers; president and CEO, Century Next Bank.
- Louis Reine, representing labor unions; Louisiana AFL-CIO president.
- Michael R. LaFitte II, representing small businesses; owner, Shreveport Haberdashery.
- Walt Leger III, representing tourism; senior vice president, general counsel, New Orleans & Company.
- Ti Martin, representing restaurants; co-proprietor, Commander’s Palace.
- Jade Brown-Russell, Urban League of Louisiana chair; principal, J.D. Russell Consulting.
- Sonia Perez, representing Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency-essential industry; president, AT&T Louisiana.
- Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne (ex-officio member).
- Secretary Kimberly Robinson, Louisiana Department of Revenue (ex-officio member).
- Dr. Jim Richardson, John Rhea Alumni Professor of Economics, LSU (ex-officio member).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.