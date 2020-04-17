The Louisiana Department of Health reports 83 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish with a reported 53 tests completed by residents.
Statewide, there are now 23,118 reported coronavirus cases and 1,213 deaths. More than 130,000 tests have been completed in the state, which still ranks among the highest in the nation for tests per capita.
West Baton Rouge is behind most neighboring parishes for tests reported - LDH reports 224 tests completed by Pointe Coupee Parish residents and 453 by Iberville Parish residents. In East Baton Rouge, more than 9,000 tests have been completed but testing sites are seeing a decrease in the volume of people seeking testing, Gov. Edwards said yesterday.
There are currently no plans to open a drive-thru testing facility in West Baton Rouge, Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot said today.
WBR residents can be tested at facilities in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and New Roads with orders from their primary care doctor.
