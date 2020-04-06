UPDATE: The WBR Coroner's Office reports two more COVID-19 deaths.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports 45 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Baton Rouge, an increase of five from yesterday's report.
Please note deaths are recorded on the above chart as the day they occurred, not when they were reported.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reported the death toll at 10, an increase of two since yesterday's report. The most recent death was a 73-year-old woman from Erwinville who died Monday morning.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office also reported that a Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen resident died on March 31, but test results just confirmed that they were COVID-19 positive.
As of Monday, three Legacy nursing and Rehabilitation residents have died of COVID-19.
The statewide case count increased by nearly 2,000 and is now at 14,867. More than 8,000 of the state's cases are in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
Federal officials warn this will be a "peak week" for parts of the U.S. as Louisiana resident deaths jumped 38% over the weekend. As of Monday, 512 Louisianians have died of COVID-19.
Parish residents have done well complying with the stay-at-home order issued last month, according to local law enforcement.
Deputies have not issued any summons for people hosting large gatherings, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Zach Simmers said Monday.
Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said the public has been vigilant about submitting complaints of large gatherings. He confirmed that one Port Allen church has not complied with the order.
"We will arrest them, we have laws now for that,” he said. "You can’t break that and expect not to suffer consequences."
Several small churches have continued gathering and remain in compliance with the order to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, he said.
Overall the city "hasn't had too many problems."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.