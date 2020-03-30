West Baton Rouge has no new reported cases of coronavirus for the third day in a row, according to data released by the Department of Health.

Two West Baton Rouge residents died of COVID-19 over the weekend, a 67-year-old Addis resident and an 80-year-old Erwinville resident.

Pointe Coupee has also remained steady with a case count of two. Iberville reports 28 cases and two deaths while East Baton Rouge reports 188 cases and seven resident deaths.

The state reports 185 deaths, 86 of which were in Orleans Parish. Another 37 are reported in Jefferson parish.

The number of hospitalized patients is now 1,158 with 385 of those on ventilators.

The statewide case count increased by just under 500 from yesterday's report, now totaling 4,025 coronavirus cases across 59 of Louisiana's 64 parishes.

St. Helena, Cameron, Tensas, Concordia and West Carroll parishes are the only in the state with no reported cases.

Below is what the LDH reports about the underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths to date, as of March 29. These numbers represent the percentage of underlying conditions in Louisiana's COVID-19 related deaths.