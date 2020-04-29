The Louisiana Department of Health reports 96 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish, a modest increase from the 94 cases reported for the prior two days.
Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot said he is happy to see case numbers hovering and seemingly leveling out.
The number of completed tests surpassed 500 today, now up to 501, which means about 19 residents per 1,000 have been tested for coronavirus.
The Census Tract that runs through Front Brusly and parts of Addis bordering Iberville Parish continues to report the highest number of confirmed cases, reporting between 21 and 50 while the remaining four tracts in the parish report between 6 and 20.
Homeland Security Director Anthony "Deano" Moran said case counts remain higher in that Census Tract because it is has the highest population. Coronavirus cases are "widespread" across the parish, he said.
However, many of the parish's COVID-19 deaths have concentrated in one place - Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen. Nine residents have died of COVID-19 since March 23, according to records from the WBR Coroner's Office.
Long-term care facilities have been particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic across the state and nation.
LDH reports 27,660 cases across the state with 17,303 presumed recoveries, which means about 62.5 percent of those infected across the state have recovered. There are 1,802 deaths reported today with an additional 43 probably deaths reported with 1,629 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and 244 on ventilators.
