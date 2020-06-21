State officials say Louisiana is seeing a “concerning” rise in coronavirus cases on Thursday. Many of the new infections are the result of community spread.
On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported an increase of 1,547 cases in two days with an updated statewide total after removing duplicates and out-of-state residents. Of the 787 new cases reported Friday, 7 percent were from congregate settings, such as nursing homes. The remaining 93 percent are the result of community spread, LDH reported.
“Cases are rising across Louisiana, especially but not solely in the Acadiana, Central and Southwest regions of the state. We are seeing increases in hospitalizations too,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health. “These increases and decreases do not just happen. They are a direct result of our everyday actions. We did the hard work in flattening the curve early on. We stayed home, wore masks and stayed six feet apart. Thank you to everyone who continues to do so – it is the only way we will get through this.”
LDH confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak connected to Tigerland bars in Baton Rouge on Friday, with more than 100 reports of patrons and staff testing positive for COVID-19. Anyone who visited Tigerland bars over the weekend should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms, LDH said.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
Anyone with known exposure and any of the above symptoms should contact their healthcare provider to get tested. If you do not have a healthcare provider, you can call 211 who can help you identify one.
Two COVID-19 test sites are open in West Baton Rouge at the following locations:
Lake After Hours Urgent Care at 4463 Hwy. 1 South in Brusly. Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-F and 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Accepts private insurance, $55 without insurance.
West Baton Rouge Primary Care at 203 Allendale Dr. in Port Allen. Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Tuesday and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday - Friday. Testing is free. Must call ahead, schedule an appointment and be evaluated by a healthcare provider. 225-389-1311.
