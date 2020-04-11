The Louisiana Department of Health reports five new cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 66.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has not reported any additional COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, the case count is now up to 20,014 with 806 reported deaths and just over 2,000 patients hospitalized. Just over 400 (407) of those hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Testing numbers crept up by five for the first time in three days. Now, LDH reports 44 parish residents have completed COVID-19 testing.
Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot said he is sure there are more people who have been tested than are currently reported and suspects a lag in data, not a lack of testing for the low and stagnant number of completed tests.
Testing sites report tests completed based on the address on an individual's driver's license, so West Baton Rouge parish residents who are tested in other parishes will be counted as long as their driver's license address is within the parish.
There are currently no drive-thru testing sites in West Baton Rouge parish, as most are run by hospitals or hospital satellite sites.
Below is a list of testing sites in Region Two:
|Baton Rouge General - Mid City Campus
|3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge
|12:30pm-2pm, Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|St. Elizabeth Hospital - OLOL Ascension
|1125 Louisiana 30 W, Gonzales
|1pm-3pm, M-F
|Woman's Center for Wellness
|9637 Jefferson Hwy #2632, Baton Rouge
|Pointe Coupee General Hospital
|2202 False River Dr, New Roads
|1pm-3pm, M-F
