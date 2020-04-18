The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reports a 64-year-old man who lived at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Port Allen died of COVID-19 today.
His death comes on the heels of the death of a 67-year-old resident who died yesterday. Both were men.
West Baton Rouge Parish now reports 13 COVID-19 deaths - five of which were residents of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen. The Louisiana Department of Health identified a coronavirus cluster at the facility on March 30.
A cluster is defined as two or more cases that are seemingly connected.
People age 60+ account for 1,053 of Louisiana's 1,267 reported deaths.
In terms of cases reported by LDH, West Baton Rouge's mortality rate is 15.1 percent.
