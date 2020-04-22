The Louisiana Department of Health reports 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the parish for the third day in a row. State tests completed by residents were reported for the first time with a total of 14 completed coronavirus tests by state labs.
The new information comes as LDH is "conducting a comprehensive review of commercial testing numbers."
The number of completed tests by commercial labs has remains at 53 for the sixth day in a row.
The parish reports 13 deaths - five of which were residents of the Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen facility.
LDH reports 1,473 deaths across the state and another 59 "probable deaths" with 25,258 confirmed cases.
