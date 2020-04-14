During today's daily media briefing, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a plan to grant early release to state prisoners serving sentences for non-violent, non-sex crimes with less than six months left in their sentences.
Public safety is paramount, especially when granting furloughs to state prisoners, Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary Jim Leblanc said during the media briefing.
About 1,200 prisoners are eligible, but will each be reviewed by a panel prior to their release. While Leblanc has the authority by law to authorize their release, he thought it was better to create a board to review each prisoner's case he said.
Prisoners must be serving time for non-violent, non-sexual crimes, and have a residence established prior to their release among other qualifications.
If furloughed, the prisoners would be required to stay home, wear an ankle monitor and report to supervision.
The media briefing started with the grim news that Louisiana's death toll topped 1,000 today.
"I hope the gravity of this resonates with everyone out there," Gov. Edwards said. "We're not just talking about a number. Everyone of these numbers is a person, neighbor, friend, somebody's parent, somebody's child, I don't want that to be lost on anyone. These are our fellow Louisianians."
He made it clear that social distancing will be a part of life for quite some time. While he did not elaborate much on if he plans to extend the stay at home order, he did make one promise.
"I do make this commitment to the people of Louisiana: They are not going to find out on April 30 what happens on May 1."
Models currently do not indicate that the state's healthcare system will be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients but only if residents continue to adhere to social distancing measures and guidelines outlined by the CDC.
"The decisions we make today are either going to have a positive impact on our state or a negative impact on our state, and the fact is we're not going to see it for another two weeks or so," he said.
