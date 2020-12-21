Governor John Bel Edwards will not loosen any of the state’s anti-COVID-19 restrictions when the current order expires next week, he announced Thursday, Dec. 17. An announcement on whether restrictions will get tighter is expected this week.
The governor moved the state back to a modified Phase 2 near the end of November after moving forward to Phase 3 on Sept. 11.
The modified Phase 2 restrictions:
• limit occupancy to 25% for sporting events, 50% for gyms, restaurants, casinos and non-essential retailers and 75% for churches and places of worship.
• require bars in parishes with a percent positivity rate greater than 5% to close indoor consumption and those in parishes with a percent positivity below 5% may allow indoor consumption with 25% occupancy
• event center occupancy is limited to 25% up to 75 people if indoors and 25% up to 150 if outdoors where social distancing is not possible
The arrival of Moderna vaccines
The roll-out of long-awaited vaccinations began on Wednesday, Dec. 16, but an increase in hospitalizations and confirmed cases across the Greater Baton Rouge community is a stark reminder that the global pandemic is not over yet.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards hailed the start of the vaccinations against COVID-19 but emphasized that it’s too early for residents to let their guard down.
The immunizations went to frontline healthcare workers at Tier 1 hospitals. The list includes doctors, nurses, hospital food service employees, janitors, engineers, EMS workers, along with residents and caregivers at assisted living centers.
“This is the beginning of the end and our chance to put this pandemic behind us,” he said.
The next round of vaccines will go to what the state considers “high priority” workers, which includes first-responders and schoolteachers.
The next order of priority will focus on the older population and those with comorbid health conditions as a means of preventing a shortage of hospital room availability.
The Louisiana Department of Health will receive 79,500 doses of the newly authorized Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week, which will benefit nursing homes, hospitals and first responders.
State officials announced the arrival of the Moderna vaccines on Sunday. The arrival of the new vaccines comes one week after the state received 39,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and two days after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency clearance to Moderna’s version of the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer vaccines were delivered to 71 hospitals statewide. State officials said at least 7,000 hospital workers had been vaccinated as of Friday, Dec. 18.
Hospital workers, emergency medical transport personnel, and nursing home residents and employees are in the first priority group for vaccinations, according to federal guidelines.
COVID-19 in West Baton Rouge
West Baton Rouge Parish has not been exempt from the statewide surge in new cases and hospitalizations. The state saw the highest single-day death report since July, with 64 deaths on Monday, Dec. 21. LDH reported an additional 1,128 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, four West Baton Rouge residents have died this month due to COVID-19. Those four deaths mark December as the third deadliest month of the pandemic for the parish, preceded by April, during which LDH reported eight COVID-19 deaths and July, in which six deaths were reported. LDH has not reported more than three confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the parish since May. In total, 47 parish residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
At press time on Monday, LDH reported a total of 1,662 cases in West Baton Rouge Parish. Of those, 1,454 are confirmed with an additional 208 probable cases. More than 16,400 tests have been done on parish residents with 15,219 molecular tests to detect COVID-19 and 1,218 antigen tests to determine whether a person has developed COVID-19 antibodies have been administered.
The parish’s percent positivity rate offers a glimmer of hope, dipping below 10% for the first time since late October. The parish’s percent positivity saw a 19% decrease to 9.2% during the week of Dec. 3 - 9. That number is higher than neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish, which has a percent positivity of 8.6% and Iberville, which is at 9%. Pointe Coupee Parish currently has a percent positivity rate of 11.6%, according to LDH’s latest report.
Governor urges against large holiday gatherings
Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to act with a vengeance during the Christmas season amid concerns that holiday gatherings could trigger the biggest spike yet in coronavirus cases.
Last week, in a press conference, Edwards strongly discouraged large gatherings for Christmas celebrations and urged older residents to act with additional caution.
“You really can’t have any gathering of any size without the possibility of a person not having COVID,” Edwards said. “COVID doesn’t distinguish things, and you cannot test your way into safety – a test is a snapshot.”
He fears an additional surge between the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays could prove disastrous for hospitals that are already struggling with limited bed availability for patients with critical care needs.
“The numbers we’re seeing are extremely discouraging, and we’re still on a fall surge and a Thanksgiving surge as we anticipate a Christmas surge,” Edwards said. “We really don’t that to happen.”
He encouraged residents to heed the CDC guidelines to avoid traveling and large gatherings during the holiday.
“That’s very conducive to the disease,” Edwards said. “Christmas will be much sadder because of families who have lost loved ones.”
The latest surge and the dwindling availability of hospital beds remains a huge concern for Edwards, state healthcare officials and hospital CEOs.
“Hospital CEOs and medical directors are concerned about capacity and staffing, and that’s why vaccinations across the state today are so critically important,” Edwards said. “Healthcare workers across Louisiana have been true heroes across the pandemic, but they’re getting tired,” he said. “It’s demoralizing when they see multiple surges, including the worst surge yet now across the state.”
