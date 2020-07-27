West Baton Rouge reports its highest number of new cases and 34th resident death today, according to the Lousiana Department of Health data and the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. Today, a 69-year-old Addis woman died of COVID-19 and LDH reports 28 new cases, bringing the parish's case count to 573.
The second-highest totals, both 26 new cases in one day, were reported on May 14 and June 19.
The number of reported cases in West Baton Rouge Parish has risen by nearly 100 in one week to 573. Across the state, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 109,917 confirmed cases and 3,674 residents who have died of COVID-19 with more than one million tests completed by state residents.
According to LDH, 4,875 COVID-19 tests have been completed by parish residents. This week, the parish planned to ramp up testing with two mobile test sites, but the one scheduled for today was canceled due to weather.
The parish has partnered with Southeast Community Health Systems to hold a free testing site tomorrow, July 28 at William and Lee Park from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- The planning and staffing is managed by Southeast Community Health Systems.
- A face covering will be required for Drive-Thru Testing.
- ID will be required for testing.
- All children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Please bring medical insurance cards, though medical insurance is not required for testing.
- Testing is free to the public.
